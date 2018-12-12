Armed robbers jumped man outside his home, forced their way inside

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are looking for four individuals who held up a man outside his home Tuesday night.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the robbery was reported around 6:30 p.m. on Sarasota Drive. Deputies say the victim was exiting his truck when four armed men allegedly approached him and forced their way into his home.

Investigators say the men robbed the victim of a gun and cash before fleeing the scene. Surveillance video captured one of the men who failed to conceal his face as they fled.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5000.