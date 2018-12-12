60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Armed robbers jumped man outside his home, forced their way inside

1 hour 30 minutes 18 seconds ago Wednesday, December 12 2018 Dec 12, 2018 December 12, 2018 11:05 AM December 12, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are looking for four individuals who held up a man outside his home Tuesday night.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the robbery was reported around 6:30 p.m. on Sarasota Drive. Deputies say the victim was exiting his truck when four armed men allegedly approached him and forced their way into his home.

Investigators say the men robbed the victim of a gun and cash before fleeing the scene. Surveillance video captured one of the men who failed to conceal his face as they fled.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5000.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days