Armed robber wanted for holding up Circle K

BATON ROUGE - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office are looking for a man accused of robbing an area gas station at gunpoint.

On November 25 at approximately 8:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a Circle K on Coursey Boulevard in reference to an armed robbery. Authorities say the suspected entered the business and walked to the sales counter. Once there, the man pointed a black semi-automatic pistol at the clerk and demanded money.

The suspect is approximately 5'10" and 180 pounds, in his 50s and has gray facial hair. At the time of the robbery, he was seen wearing dark colored jeans, a gray hooded sweatshirt, and a black beanie.

A similar crime was reported at another gas station hours later.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or the incident can call the sheriff’s office at 225-389-5064.