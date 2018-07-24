90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Armed robber wanted after holding up Circle K

Tuesday, July 24 2018
BATON ROUGE - Detectives in Baton Rouge are searching for a suspect who robbed a gas station early Tuesday morning.

Authorities say the robbery happened at the Circle K on Perkins Road. An exact time was not given.

Reports say an unknown suspect entered the business armed with a gun. The man demanded money, which the clerk turned over to him.

After the theft, the man fled the scene.

Anyone with information concerning this incident or the identity of the suspect can call the the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5064.

