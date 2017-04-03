Armed robber leads authorities on car chase, attacks officer

Photo: EBRSO

BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man for armed robbery after he led authorities on a car chase and attacked an officer Sunday.

Deputies arrested 27-year-old Tramaine Wells after he robbed a man of his phone and wallet at gunpoint and led officers on a dangerous chase through Baton Rouge.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a reported armed robbery on Howell Boulevard shortly after midnight. During the call, officers could hear a gun being fired in the background.

Upon arrival, the victims described the suspect and told officers he ran behind the nearby Champion Medical Center.

While investigating the area, an officer spotted a Chrysler minivan with no lights on driving in a nearby parking lot. When the officer attempted to pull the vehicle over for a traffic stop, the driver drove away and ignored the officer's lights and siren.

The minivan reportedly ran a stop sign at 72nd Ave. and Pembroke St. before swerving out of control while turning onto Scenic Highway. The vehicle then flipped and crashed into a parked school bus.

Wells crawled through one of the vehicle's broken windows and attempted to run. But an officer tackled Wells and attempted to place him under arrest.

During the struggle, Wells repeatedly punched the officer in the face before reaching for the officer's firearm. Officers were able to bring Wells under control with the use of tasers and force and handcuffed him.

Officers found the victim's wallet in Wells' back pants pocket and the victim positively identified Wells by his clothes. The victim also said Wells fired his handgun in the air as he ran from the scene of the robbery.

Wells was hospitalized for his injuries from the crash and later arrested for armed robbery, aggravated flight from an officer, resisting an officer with force,possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal use of weapons, criminal damage to property, and attempted disarming of a peace officer.