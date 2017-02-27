Armed robber gives up, pays for item instead

ST. MARTINVILLE - The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a man after he attempted to rob a store Sunday morning.

According to the Sheriff's office, 35-year-old Homer John of Breaux Bridge attempted to rob a store on Henderson Highway with a firearm around 8 a.m. When the clerk did not immediately comply with John's demands, he instead purchased an item and left the store.

Deputies searched the nearby area and found John at a casino on Grand Point Highway. He attempted to escape on foot, but was soon apprehended by deputies.

John was arrested and booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on the following charges:

1 count-Flight From An Officer

1 count-Aggravated Attempted Armed Robbery

1 count-Attempted Armed Robbery With The Use Of A Firearm

1-count-Possession Of A Firearm/Concealed By Convicted Felon

1-count-Battery Of A Police Officer

1-count-Simple Possession of Marijuana

1-count- Manufacture; Distribution; PWITD-Schedule II Narcotics