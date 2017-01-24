Armed man with mental illness shot, killed by Kenner police

70°
KENNER - Police in a New Orleans suburb say officers fatally shot a man who was armed with two knives as he exited a house and advanced on them following a standoff that lasted more than four hours.

Kenner police say in a news release that 25-year-old Armond Brown died after he was shot Monday afternoon, shortly after 4 p.m.

Police said they were called to the house at 11:37 a.m.

The police statement said officers were called after Brown prevented his brother from entering the house. It said Brown had a history of mental illness and had not been taking prescribed medications.

The identities of the officers and the races of all involved have not been released.

