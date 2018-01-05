Armed man threatens repo driver at gunpoint

Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS- Authorities are looking for a man who threated a repo man at gunpoint Friday morning.

WWL-TV reports that the incident happened around 2:41 a.m. Friday in the 5400 block of North Rampart Street.

Police says a repo driver was loading a vehicle onto a wrecker when a man, identified as Jeffery Mullens, walked out of his home with a rife. The driver said Mullens pointed the gun at him "demanding that he place the vehicle back like he found it."

The New Orleans Police Department said the repo driver complied and Mullens fled the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident can call 506-658-6050.