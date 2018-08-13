Armed man accused of breaking into woman's Baton Rouge home, raping her

BATON ROUGE - A woman was allegedly raped inside her own home after a man armed with a gun broke in over the weekend.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 29-year-old Reginald Lanieux smashed a window and climbed into the home on Prescott Road around 10:30 Sunday night.

Once inside, police say Lanieux put the victim into a chokehold, forced her into the master bedroom and raped her. The victim told officers she was afraid to resist Lanieux because she could see a gun in his pants pocket.

After the assault Lanieux allegedly told her he was going to stay the night. After hearing this, the victim convinced her attacker to allow her to order pizza.

Instead of calling a restaurant, she contacted police, who showed up outside her home a short while later. Once Lanieux he took off on foot once saw officers approaching, arrest records say. However, he was soon captured with the help of a police K-9. When confronted by police, Lanieux claimed he had just had sex with his girlfriend, but he was unable to tell officers the woman's name.

Lanieux was arrested and booked on charges of home invasion, first-degree rape, simple battery and resisting an officer.