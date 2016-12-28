Armed Brew-Bacher's employee scares off robber Tuesday night

BATON ROUGE – Police say an armed Brew-Bacher’s employee scared off an armed robber Tuesday night in Baton Rouge.

According to Baton Rouge Police, the incident happened around 9 p.m. at the Brewbacher’s restaurant on Government Street.

Police say 22-year-old Erneston Nelson, armed with a gun, approached two employees outside the building’s rear entrance. Nelson grabbed one the of the victims by the back of the neck and followed the second employee into the restaurant.

Arrest documents say that a third employee heard the commotion, armed himself then pointed a gun at Nelson. Nelson then released the victim and fled the scene.

Investigators say residents on Franklin Street saw Nelson running from the business and acting suspiciously. Witnesses saw Nelson remove some clothing then get into a car on Rapides Street.

Officers made contact with a vehicle matching the witness description on Sharp Road and placed Nelson into custody.

Arrest documents say that Nelson admitted to trying to rob the Brew-Bacher’s restaurant. He told investigators that he tossed his weapon into a dumpster while trying to flee.

Nelson was charged with attempted armed robbery and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.