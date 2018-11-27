'Armed and dangerous' teen wanted after weekend shootings

Photo: New Iberia Police Department

NEW IBERIA - Police are searching for a teen they say was involved in two shootings Sunday.

Officers with the New Iberia Police Department were first called to a scene in the 900 block of Anderson Street for a shooting. Minutes later, a second shooting was reported near the intersection of St. Jude Avenue and Daigre Street.

One person was injured in the shootings. Though the investigation, authorities discovered that the incidents were related.

Jarason Provost, 17, has been identified as a suspect in both shootings. Provost is wanted for attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, and two counts of criminal damage to property.

Authorities say Provost is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the police department at (337) 369-2306.