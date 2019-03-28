'Armed and dangerous' suspect wanted in Ascension Parish

ASCENSION PARISH - Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office are looking for a man they say is "armed and dangerous."

Jermaine Jackson, 20, is wanted on two counts of attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, and aggravated criminal damage to property.

Authorities say Jackson was last seen driving a burgundy 2014 Chevrolet Impala bearing a Louisiana license plate ZEC844.

Citizens are advised not to approach Jackson.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 225-621-4636.