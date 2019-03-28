75°
Latest Weather Blog
'Armed and dangerous' suspect wanted in Ascension Parish
ASCENSION PARISH - Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office are looking for a man they say is "armed and dangerous."
Jermaine Jackson, 20, is wanted on two counts of attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, and aggravated criminal damage to property.
Authorities say Jackson was last seen driving a burgundy 2014 Chevrolet Impala bearing a Louisiana license plate ZEC844.
Citizens are advised not to approach Jackson.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 225-621-4636.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Greater Baton Rouge Cat Club hosting 45th annual cat show
-
Doctors use new procedure to cut down post-op pain
-
Organizers to hold summit to discuss growth of entertainment industry in La.
-
Ascension residents get temporary reprieve from floodway designation
-
#WestSideHostages bumper stickers made in reponse to traffic woes