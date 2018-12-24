'Armed and dangerous' suspect wanted following deadly Amite bar shooting

AMITE - Deputies in Tangipahoa Parish are searching for a suspect following a deadly shooting outside an Amite bar.

The incident was reported around midnight at J's Lounge on Bennet Road. Authorities 33-year-old Jerome Ricks and 50-year-old Larry Anthony Davis Sr. got into an argument. At some point, Ricks pulled out a gun and shot Davis.

Davis was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies say Ricks is wanted for second-degree murder.

Ricks is considered to be armed and dangerous. Authorities say he has an extensive criminal history including weapons and narcotics charges. Ricks was last released on parole on October 29 for armed robbery.