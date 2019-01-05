'Armed and dangerous' man wanted for second-degree murder in Iberia Parish

NEW IBERIA - Authorities in Iberia Parish are searching for a man who allegedly shot and killed another man Friday night.

According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 4 shortly after 8:00 p.m., deputies responded to a reported shooting in the 4200 block of L. Theriot Road.

The victim, 38-year-old Richard Southern, had been shot and was being transported to a local hospital by friends, according to the Sheriff's Office. He died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Detectives learned that Southern and the suspect, Kristian Broussard, had an argument and during the argument, Broussard shot Southern several times with a handgun.

Authorities say Broussard fled the area in a green 2000 Chevrolet Impala bearing Louisiana license 957ARY. He was last seen with two females in the vehicle, according to detectives.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for second-degree murder for Broussard, and say he should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about his location can call the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-369-3711.