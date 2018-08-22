89°
Latest Weather Blog
Arlington National Cemetery evacuated after bomb threat
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) - Arlington National Cemetery has been evacuated as authorities respond to a bomb threat.
The cemetery said on its social media pages late Wednesday morning that all families, visitors and employees had been evacuated safely from public buildings and work areas. The threat was being investigated.
The cemetery says it will be closed to the public for the rest of the day, but open for funeral attendees and family pass holders.
No further details were immediately available.
Hundreds of thousands of service members, veterans and their families have been laid to rest in the cemetery just outside the nation's capital.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sheriff: Women went door-to-door lying about sick child to fund drug habit
-
Metro Council to discuss improvements to Raising Cane's River Center
-
Video of tearful girl sparks anger over school's hair policy
-
More protection provided to Pointe Coupee law enforcement
-
LSU football players discuss team accountability