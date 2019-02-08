50°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Arkansas police officer surprises father by acknowledging his last radio call before retiring

1 hour 42 minutes 38 seconds ago Friday, February 08 2019 Feb 8, 2019 February 08, 2019 10:21 AM February 08, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - As an officer with the Arkansas Highway Police Department was singing off for the last time before retiring, he got a surprise from his son. 

After 31 years of service, Cpl. Roy Martin retired Tuesday. According to a post on social media, his son Cprl. Billy Martin was given the opportunity to give his father his last 10-7 call on the radio. The department said said Roy had no idea his son would be on the other end of the radio.

 Be sure to watch the emotional video.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days