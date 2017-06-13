74°
Arkansas police officer slain; search ongoing for suspect
NEWPORT, Ark. - A police officer has been shot and killed in a small northeastern Arkansas town, and manhunt is underway for the suspect.
The shooting was reported about 7:30 p.m. Monday in Newport, about 90 miles northeast of Little Rock. According to an Arkansas State Police statement, 41-year-old Newport police Lt. Patrick Weatherford died shortly afterward at an area hospital. State Police say Weatherford was a 15-year department veteran.
Arkansas State Police have taken the lead in the investigation. No other information was immediately available.
