Arkansas police officer slain; search ongoing for suspect

June 12, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEWPORT, Ark. - A police officer has been shot and killed in a small northeastern Arkansas town, and manhunt is underway for the suspect.
  
The shooting was reported about 7:30 p.m. Monday in Newport, about 90 miles northeast of Little Rock. According to an Arkansas State Police statement, 41-year-old Newport police Lt. Patrick Weatherford died shortly afterward at an area hospital. State Police say Weatherford was a 15-year department veteran.
  
Arkansas State Police have taken the lead in the investigation. No other information was immediately available.

