89°
Latest Weather Blog
Arkansas man convicted in road rage killing of toddler
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - An Arkansas man accused of firing his gun into another driver's car and killing a 3-year-old boy in the back seat has been convicted of murder.
Jurors on Wednesday found Gary Eugene Holmes guilty of first-degree murder and terroristic threatening in the December 2016 death of Acen King. Sentencing is underway.
The boy's grandmother says she was stopped at a stop sign when Holmes honked his horn, got out of his car and fired into her car. A police affidavit says a woman who was in Holmes' car told investigators he was angry because he thought the car behind him was tailing him too closely.
Defense attorneys argued the shooting could have been accidental and that Holmes shouldn't be charged with murder.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sheriff: Women went door-to-door lying about sick child to fund drug habit
-
Metro Council to discuss improvements to Raising Cane's River Center
-
Video of tearful girl sparks anger over school's hair policy
-
More protection provided to Pointe Coupee law enforcement
-
LSU football players discuss team accountability