67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Arkansas man accused of making threatening calls to CNN

42 minutes 8 seconds ago Thursday, November 08 2018 Nov 8, 2018 November 08, 2018 5:33 AM November 08, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Baxter Bulletin

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (AP) - A 39-year-old Arkansas man has been arrested after Atlanta police accused him of making threatening telephone calls to CNN.

The Baxter County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday that Benjamin Craig Matthews of Mountain Home, Arkansas, was taken into custody Tuesday and remains jailed on $15,000 bond. Matthews faces multiple counts of making terrorist threats and harassing communications. It was unclear from online jail records if he had an attorney.

Sheriff John Montgomery says Atlanta police contacted his office to report CNN's headquarters had received threatening calls between Oct. 31 and Nov. 2. The network reported more than 40 such calls were made from the same phone number. The calls were traced to a cellphone belonging to Matthews, who also was alleged to have made threatening calls to another television network.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days