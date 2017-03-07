Arkansas lawmakers advance plan to strip Lee from King day

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - A plan to end Arkansas' practice of commemorating Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee on the same day as slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. has won approval in the state Senate but faces an uncertain future in the House.



The Senate on Tuesday voted 24-0 for the proposal to remove Lee from the state holiday on the third Monday in January honoring King. Only two other states, Alabama and Mississippi, the men on the same day.



The proposal, which heads to the House, designates the second Saturday in October as a state memorial day rather than a holiday to honor Lee. The proposal also requires the state to expand what's taught in public schools about civil rights and the Civil War.