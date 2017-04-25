Arkansas executes 2 inmates on the same gurney, hours apart

VARNER - After going nearly 12 years without executing an inmate, Arkansas now has executed three in a few days - including two in one night.



Jack Jones and Marcel Williams received lethal injections on the same gurney Monday night, just about three hours apart. It was the first double execution in the United States since 2000.



Williams' execution was delayed after a judge agreed to temporarily halt it over claims that the Jones execution wasn't carried out properly. Williams was briefly removed from the death chamber, then returned after the stay was lifted.



Jones argued his health conditions could lead to a painful death. He gave a lengthy last statement, his final words: "I'm sorry."



Before last week, Arkansas hadn't had an execution since 2005 or a double execution since 1999.