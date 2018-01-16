41°
Arizona police arrest 80-year-old man in armed bank robbery

9 hours 43 minutes 59 seconds ago Monday, January 15 2018 Jan 15, 2018 January 15, 2018 3:27 PM January 15, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: AZ Central
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Police in Arizona have arrested an 80-year-old man they say robbed a credit union at gunpoint.
  
Tucson police said Sunday that a tip led to the arrest of Robert Francis Krebs after authorities circulated surveillance photos of him entering the Pyramid Credit Union and at a teller's window. They say Krebs had a handgun, demanded money from the teller and was given cash before running out of the bank.
  
Police released the photos after Friday's robbery. A local hotel clerk called police Saturday to report a man that looked like the one in the photos had tried to cash a check.
  
Police began checking nearby hotels and located Krebs. He was booked into jail on two counts of armed robbery.
  
It's unclear if he has an attorney.

