Arizona governor suspends Uber from autonomous testing

1 hour 40 minutes 29 seconds ago Monday, March 26 2018 Mar 26, 2018 March 26, 2018 8:06 PM March 26, 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
PHOENIX - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has suspended Uber's self-driving vehicle testing privileges in the wake of a pedestrian fatality in a Phoenix suburb last week.
  
Ducey told the company in a letter Monday that video footage of the crash raised safety concerns.
  
He called the crash "an unquestionable failure" to comply with safety expectations.
  
It was the first fatality involving a self-driving vehicle.
  
The move comes days after The New York Times reported that the company's own documents showed the testing program was rife with issues. The documents showed trouble with driving through construction zones and requiring far more human intervention than competing companies.
  
Experts have told The Associated Press that the company's technology should have detected the pedestrian in time to avoid the crash.
