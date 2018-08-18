78°
Arizona Cardinals take down Saints 20-15 in second preseason game

Friday, August 17 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - The Arizona Cardinals defeated the New Orleans Saints 20-15 at the Superdome in week two of the NFL preseason. 

Saints starting quarterback Drew Brees and running back Alvin Kamara did not play in the game.

Specials Teams standout and backup Quarterback Taysom Hill struggled with turnovers in his first preseason start. Hill went 11/15 with 68 yards, with two interceptions and two lost fumbles. 

Next week the Saints head to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers. 

The game will be played Saturday August 25, at 7 P.M.

