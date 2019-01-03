55°
Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino among Coachella headliners

3 hours 42 minutes 52 seconds ago Thursday, January 03 2019 Jan 3, 2019 January 03, 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The organizers of the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival have announced the top acts scheduled to appear at the multi-day event in April.

Goldenvoice, the promoter of the event, said Wednesday night that the big names scheduled to perform at the two-weekend festival in Southern California from April 12 to April 14 and from April 19 to April 21 include Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, Tame Impala, and JanelleMonae.

Other performers booked to play at the event include 1975, DJ Snake, Diplo, Solange, and Weezer. In 2018, Grande capped off a successful year as a pop star that included another No. 1 album with "Sweetener" as well as multiple hits, from "No Tears Left to Cry" to "God Is a Woman" to "Breathin." Coachella is known as the festival for cool kids - and musicians.

Tickets go on sale on Friday.

