Argument over social media ends in cafeteria brawl

LOREAUVILLE – Deputies say two people were hurt in a brawl over social media at a high school cafeteria in Iberia Parish Thursday morning.

According to Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, the fight happened around 7:15 a.m. in the Loreauville High School cafeteria. Deputies say a 16-year-old armed with a knife was fighting an 18-year-old. The 16-year-old had cut the woman multiple times and a school employee who tried to break up the fight was also hurt.

Deputies say a second fight also occurred between two other 16-year-olds but no weapons were used.

The 18-year-old victim was transported to Iberia Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. The employee refused treatment at the scene.

The three 16-year-olds were taken into custody and will be released to their parents.