Argument over cigarette leads to fight in church parking lot

BATON ROUGE - Authorities say a man who attacked another man after he was asked not to smoke in a church parking lot last year, has been arrested.

The incident happened on Christmas Eve at the United Methodist Church on LSU's campus. An LSU officer was dispatched to the scene for a fight. At the scene, the officer learned that the suspect, identified as James Pratte was seen smoking in the parking lot.

The victim asked Pratte to leave the premises with his cigarette. At that point, Pratte began to curse and yell at the victim. After the argument, the victim began to walk to the church.

That was when Pratte began punching the victim. Authorities say the victim suffered a bloody nose and broken glasses. Pratte fled the scene before the officer arrived.

He is facing charges of simple battery and simple criminal damage to property.