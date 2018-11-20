50°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Argument at Chicago hospital erupts into deadly shooting

2 hours 45 minutes 57 seconds ago Tuesday, November 20 2018 Nov 20, 2018 November 20, 2018 5:21 AM November 20, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: ABC

CHICAGO (AP) - An argument outside a Chicago hospital turned deadly when a man pulled out a gun and killed an emergency room doctor with whom he was having a domestic relationship, then ran into the hospital and fatally shot a pharmacy resident and a police officer.
 
Police say the attacker also died Monday but it was not clear if he took his own life or was killed by police at Mercy Hospital on the city's South Side.
 
The victims were identified at 38-year-old emergency room physician Tamara O'Neal and 25-year-old pharmacy resident Dayna Less. Police say the slain officer was 28-year-old Samuel Jimenez, who was married with three children.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days