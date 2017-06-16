Area woman arrested in revenge porn plot

BAKER – A fight between two women over the same man ended with one of the women in jail, accused of posting a pornographic video of the other on the internet.

Sherica Clark, 39, is charged with video voyeurism.

Investigators said Clark and the unidentified woman fought, and Clark posted the video of the other woman soon after. The woman saw the video and went immediately to the nearest police station.

Detectives said Clark confessed to posting the video.

***************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz