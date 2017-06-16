87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Area woman arrested in revenge porn plot

52 minutes 52 seconds ago June 16, 2017 Jun 16, 2017 Friday, June 16 2017 June 16, 2017 12:19 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BAKER – A fight between two women over the same man ended with one of the women in jail, accused of posting a pornographic video of the other on the internet.

Sherica Clark, 39, is charged with video voyeurism.

Investigators said Clark and the unidentified woman fought, and Clark posted the video of the other woman soon after. The woman saw the video and went immediately to the nearest police station.

Detectives said Clark confessed to posting the video.

***************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days