Area teen missing from new foster home, found safe

UPDATE: Authorities said that Brandt Bennett was located and is safe.

LAFOURCHE PARISH- Deputies from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 14-year-old boy.

Brandt Bennett had been newly assigned to a foster home in the 600 block of Fairway Drive in Thibodaux Dec. 7. Authorities said Bennett left the home at around 2 a.m. Dec. 8.

Investigators believe Bennett may be in Terrebonne Parish as he has family members in the Gray area. He may also be hanging out on the east side of Houma.

Bennett was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and blue jeans. The teen is described as being 5'7'' and weighs approximately 140 pounds. He has black hair with small twists.

Anyone with information on Bennett's whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office at 985-532-2808.