Area teen living out dream on American Idol

Monday, March 12 2018
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON PARISH- A Livingston teen is living out his dream by competing in a national singing competition.

Last night 17-year-old Laine Hardy made his debut in the rebooted season of American Idol. Hardy, a student at French Settlement High, only discovered he could sing about two years ago, and was very hesitant to do so in front of people.

Last September, the teen auditioned for American Idol and says the entire experience has really taken him out of his shell. Hardy has taken a break from school to compete on the singing competition.

Hardy's audition airs tonight at 7 p.m.

