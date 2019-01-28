64°
Area school closures and delays announced ahead of cold snap Tuesday
Some schools in southeast Louisiana will either close or have a delayed start Tuesday as frigid temperatures are expected to grip south Louisiana.
According to the Tangipahoa Parish and East Feliciana Parish School Systems, classes for both parishes will start two hours later than usual due to the potential for frozen precipitation during usual drive times.
The delayed start will not impact dismissal times.
More school closures can be found below. This story will be updated with other school closures and delays as they are announced.
Closures for Jan. 29
Centreville Academy
Silliman Institute
Wilkinson County Christian Academy
