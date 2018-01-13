32°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Area residents prepare for freezing temperatures

2 hours 59 minutes 16 seconds ago Friday, January 12 2018 Jan 12, 2018 January 12, 2018 10:19 PM January 12, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. FRANCISVILLE - Residents are preparing for the second cold snap of the season.

Local grocery stores saw dwindling inventory heading into the weekend.

"When the cold weather comes people come out shopping to buy staple goods, Darrel David of Audubon Market said.

Shoppers were filling their carts hoping to stay home for the weekend.

"I have to get ready for the cold weather," Cindy Mount said. "Got to go home and make gumbo."

West Feliciana Parish officials have been monitoring the weather with another hard freeze possible.

"The wind is pretty dangerous out there," Capt. Brian Spillman of the West Feliciana Sheriff's Office said. "Wind chill factors are in the mid-twenties. We're looking for them to go into the mid-teens tonight. It's not going to get any better over the weekend."

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days