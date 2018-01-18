Area residents asked to watch for leaks as water pressure returns

BATON ROUGE - Residents in the capital area are being asked to keep an eye on their pipes as water pressure is restored for many across East Baton Rouge and surrounding parishes.

The rising temperatures are expected to thaw pipes Thursday, potentially causing pipes to burst.

The Baton Rouge Water company and its subsidiaries are asking that customers check their pipes and, if a leak develops, shut off their water valve until repairs can be completed.