Area residents asked to watch for leaks as water pressure returns

1 hour 31 minutes 20 seconds ago Thursday, January 18 2018 Jan 18, 2018 January 18, 2018 12:27 PM January 18, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Residents in the capital area are being asked to keep an eye on their pipes as water pressure is restored for many across East Baton Rouge and surrounding parishes.

The rising temperatures are expected to thaw pipes Thursday, potentially causing pipes to burst.

The Baton Rouge Water company and its subsidiaries are asking that customers check their pipes and, if a leak develops, shut off their water valve until repairs can be completed.

