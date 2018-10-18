Area nightclub receives heavy smoke, fire damage after overnight blaze

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters in East Baton Rouge were called to battle an overnight fire at an area nightclub.

The fire was reported at MVP Night Club on Greenwell Springs Road before 1:30 a.m. At the scene, crews found smoke coming from the building.

Firefighters had to force their way into the building because it was locked.

The fire broke through the roof of the nightclub and caused heavy fire and smoke damage. No injuries were reported. The blaze was brought under control just before 3 a.m.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and under investigation.