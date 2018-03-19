Area mayors set to denounce plans for zoo move

BATON ROUGE – The mayor-president is expected to add her voice to the controversial conversation about moving the zoo from its home in Greenwood Park in North Baton Rouge to a large plot of land in southern East Baton Rouge.

The mayor's office said it will hold a news conference Tuesday morning where Mayor Sharon Weston Broome will address the situation. There will also be a tour of the zoo, the mayor's office said.

Joining Broome will be the mayors of Central, Baker, and Zachary. All four mayors are expected to publicly oppose plans to relocate the zoo to the fairgrounds of Airline Highway near the parish line.

The mayor's office would not release specifics of the news conference – set for 10 a.m. Tuesday, though sources said the group of mayors have been against a plan to move the zoo from the beginning.

BREC has said moving the zoo would help increase attendance and generate more money.

