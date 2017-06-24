83°
Area man in jail on $70 million bond for locally-made child porn

June 23, 2017
HAMMOND – A Hammond man is currently being held on a bond that is more than $70 million for allegedly filming inappropriate videos of children and uploading them to the internet. 

Louisiana State Police arrested 23-year-old Nicholas Paul Duvic on 300 counts of possession of child pornography, 300 counts of distribution of child pornography, one count of production of child pornography involving children under 13 years old and 24 counts of video voyeurism. 

An undercover operation, that began in April, revealed that child pornography was possibly being distributed in Hammond. A search warrant was executed on June 22 at a home in the area and led detectives to the discovery of child pornography photos that were downloaded and uploaded to the internet. 

During the search, investigators also found several videos created by Duvic that were filmed in public and private locations in the Hammond area. 

Duvic is currently being held on a bond more than $70 million. 

According to Louisiana State Police, due to the sensitivity of the investigation no further information will be released at this time. 

