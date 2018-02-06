65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Area man arrested on child pornography charges

10 hours 44 minutes 20 seconds ago Tuesday, February 06 2018 Feb 6, 2018 February 06, 2018 7:23 AM February 06, 2018 in Crime
Source: WBRZ
By: Raquel Derganz Baker

BATON ROUGE - Authorities have taken a Greenwell Springs man into custody after finding images of child pornography on his computer.

Kevin Duke, 60, was arrested Monday for several counts of possession and distribution of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.

Authorities found multiple images of children in suggestive poses on Duke's computer. Investigators learned Duke had used his personal computer at work to upload the photos.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days