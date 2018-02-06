Area man arrested on child pornography charges

BATON ROUGE - Authorities have taken a Greenwell Springs man into custody after finding images of child pornography on his computer.

Kevin Duke, 60, was arrested Monday for several counts of possession and distribution of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.

Authorities found multiple images of children in suggestive poses on Duke's computer. Investigators learned Duke had used his personal computer at work to upload the photos.