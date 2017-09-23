Area man arrested for beating girlfriend, kidnapping her son

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested a man for allegedly striking his girlfriend and kidnapping her son.

According to the affidavit, sheriff's deputies were called to the scene of a disturbance in the 2000 block of Thomas H. Delpit Drive around 11 o'clock Friday night.

When authorities arrived, they witnessed 30-year-old Oran Brice standing over the victim, who was bleeding from her face and holding her child.

The female victim said Brice punched her in the face repeatedly, tried to throw bleach in her face and kidnapped her son. Brice left the home and did not return with the child until he heard police had been called.

Deputies say Brice had a knife in his pocket and refused to step away from the victims. Brice was then tazed by authorities and put in the back of a police unit.

He was transported and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison where he faces charges of domestic abuse battery, aggravated kidnapping and resisting an officer.