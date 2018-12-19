Area justice of the peace plays it coy after indictment on theft, money laundering charges

TICKFAW – A Tangipahoa Parish justice of the peace was indicted this week on charges related to allegations she stole money from a person who is ill and did not take well enough care of the unidentified victim.

In all, Terri Crosby, the justice of the peace in the Tickfaw area, was indicted on four different charges. When reached by phone Wednesday, Crosby told WBRZ she would turn herself in but refused to discuss the charges or the situation surrounding the allegations.

Crosby maintained she was never questioned and hasn’t had “so much as a speeding ticket” before the grand jury in Tangipahoa Parish indicted her Tuesday.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit learned Cosby faces a felony theft over $25,000 charge, cruelty to the infirmed, exploitation of the infirmed and one count of money laundering.

Crosby refused to elaborate when reached on the phone and referenced a prepared statement she gave to the Hammond newspaper: "This indictment has absolutely nothing— zero — to do with my duties as an elected justice of the peace. I am completely innocent of any wrongdoing.”

In the statement, Crosby said the criminal indictment comes after a civil issue, but she refused to explain herself.

She continued to complain about not being given an opportunity to be questioned ahead of a criminal indictment.

“I have never ever been asked one question by any law enforcement agency until the grand jury was set,” she wrote. “This has taken a toll on me and my family, especially this time of year.”

It was not immediately clear if the victim in the case is related to Crosby.

Crosby’s attorney did not answer calls Wednesday.

**********************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz