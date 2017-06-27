Area ice cream shop fires employees after tirade aimed at sheriff's deputies

HAMMOND – Employees at an ice cream shop were fired after a tirade toward lawmen who visited the store recently.

In a Facebook post Monday, Dairy Queen wrote it terminated employees involved in an incident this weekend at the store in Hammond. Sources told WBRZ, store employees were rude to sheriff's deputies who stopped at the restaurant near the mall for dinner.

While the restaurant did not elaborate on the situation, others on Facebook explained what reportedly happened. In one post, a man wrote he witnessed kitchen staff berating two sheriff's deputies – calling them “pigs” and claiming that all officers are “crooked.” The deputies asked for their money back and left, the poster wrote, and explained the manager told employees to keep their comments to themselves.

The incident happened Saturday and by Monday morning, others had taken to the store's Facebook to post their displeasure.

Dairy Queen responded around lunchtime Monday: “We take these types of incidents very seriously and appreciate our communities involvement. Our relationship with the Hammond community is of the utmost importance… we do not tolerate any derogatory behavior towards officers or any customers.”

Authorities did not comment on the situation.

*****************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz