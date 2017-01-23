Area dodges severe storms, but local rivers rise

All things considered, the local area fared very well amidst an outbreak of severe weather all across the Southeast. Deadly tornadoes struck as close as Hattiesburg, MS., with reports of damaging wind and large hail all around. Despite a multitude of tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings on Friday Night and Saturday Evening, no damage reports have come in to the WBRZ Weather Team or the local National Weather Service. Thanks to the heavy rain on Thursday and Friday Night, some area rivers are bulging, cresting only just above their banks—this is a more "normal" type of river flooding (unlike August) that we see a few times each year.

Better yet, no “impact” weather is expected this week. However, we are watching a cold front that will bring some changes by Thursday.

THE FORECAST:

Today through Tomorrow: Expect sunny skies to return for your Monday with temperatures returning to average for this time of year. Daytime highs will approach 60 degrees. Winds will subside, blowing west, northwest at 5-10mph. Overnight lows will drop into the low to mid 40s beneath clear skies.

Up Next: Mainly clear skies and warmer temperatures are expected through Tuesday before a cold front arrives on Wednesday with some passing showers. This go around, rain will be light and some locations may not even receive any. Behind the cold front, expect temperatures to drop below average and stay there through the weekend. Dry conditions will prevail.

THE SCIENCE: Strong low pressure is moving away from the Southeastern United States. A cold, Canadian air mass was not associated with the latest system, so even with the cold frontal passage; temperatures will still be slightly above normal for the time of year with overnight lows tonight near normal. As winds return to southeasterly direction on Tuesday, temperatures will warm to well above normal levels again. Highs on Tuesday will be near 70 and well into the 70s on Wednesday. The next deep low pressure system will move from Colorado tonight to near Lake Erie by Wednesday Evening. This will push a cold front through the area Wednesday Afternoon and Evening. The airmass ahead of this system will not have recovered much, but there may be just enough moisture to pick up scattered showers ahead of the front. With the departure of Wednesday`s upper level trough, upper flow across the southern states will be zonal for Thursday and Friday. Another upper low will close off over Arizona and Northern Mexico over the weekend, while impulses rotate around the trough over the East Coast. This will reinforce the cool air in place across the eastern half of the country. If there is any precipitation at all over the weekend, it is likely to remain just offshore. Temperatures for Thursday through the weekend will be much cooler than we have experienced for the last couple weeks, but even so, won`t be very much below normal, with any subfreezing temperatures likely limited to the usual well protected river basin drainage locations.

--Josh