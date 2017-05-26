Area Chipotle stores part of data breach; Here's what you need to know

BATON ROUGE – Area locations of Chipotle Mexican Grill were affected by a breach of the company's file of cards used by customers to pay for meals.

Malware searched for data that may have contained cardholder names, card numbers, expiration date and internal verification codes. The information is recorded by the magnetic stripe of a payment card as someone is buying a meal.

The company said the malware has been removed and asked customers to monitor their credit card statements for unauthorized purchases.

The company offered to provide advise for customers – people are asked to call 888-738-0534 Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. Baton Rouge time or Saturday and Sunday between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Locations in our area impacted are in Baton Rouge near LSU, Gonzales near the outlet mall and in Lafayette.

Stores were breached between March 26 and April 18.

