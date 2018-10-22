Area businesses continue to sell more lottery tickets than ever before

ST. FRANCISVILLE - At $1.6 billion and growing, Mega Millions is at an all-time high for lotteries. People from Mississippi are even traveling to Louisiana to purchase tickets.

The Louisiana Lottery says Mega Millions sales in the boot state have reached over $23.3 million since the jackpot's initial run back in July. Fred's Truck Stop on the Louisiana/Mississippi line is feeling the pressure with every ticket sold.

"Can't really put a number to it honestly," Manager Curtis Minor said. "But I can assure you this is the most we have ever sold."

Dedicated lottery buyers hope the income accumulated from sales are funded in the proper place.

"Just to increase or get more tax money, and not use it wisely is a poor thing, but hopefully they will use it for the right reasons and education and kids," Todd Lewis said.

Others believe the money should be spent elsewhere.

"Maybe the Sunshine Bridge, maybe we can get that done," Joe Taylor said. "I believe if I win I will go ahead and hire somebody to fix it."