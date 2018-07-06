Area business leaders offer support for Port Manchac development

HAMMOND - The Greater Hammond Chamber of Commerce is pledging its support for a new development along the Manchac River.

The Village of Port Manchac will reportedly feature 14 acres of public parks, 24 acres of waterways and is estimated to bring in about $4 million in annual revenue to Tangipahoa Parish.

On Friday, business leaders in the area offered up their support for the development through the chamber. The Greater Hammond Chamber of Commerce says it represents 650 member businesses and their 20,000 plus employees in the greater Hammond area and throughout Tangipahoa Parish.

Though still in the planning stages, the housing development will accommodate around 2,000 people consisting of homes and condos -- directly off Highway 51 south of Ponchatoula.

Last week, some members of the community said they were concerned over the impact the development could have on the environment.

"The wildlife management area and the marshes protect from storm surge, so if we're going to start going down there and putting stress on the wetlands, that's going to degrade the marsh and put Ponchatoula and the Northshore in jeopardy," Kim Coates said.

The Village team tells WBRZ it plans to address those concerns going forward.