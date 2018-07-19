92°
Latest Weather Blog
Are you the next American Idol star? Audition Friday in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS - Do you think you have what it takes to be a contestant on American Idol?
Friday in New Orleans residents can audition to be a part of the hit TV show. Auditions start at 6:30 a.m. and will be held at the New Orleans Convention Center. To register for an audition click here.
If you can't make it in person, hopeful contestants can also audition online.
For those can't make it to the New Orleans open audition, have no fear. The judges will also be holding auditions in Shreveport on September 9.
For the full list on audition locations, click here.
TOMORROW!— American Idol (@AmericanIdol) July 19, 2018
We are in New Orleans ?? for #TheNextIdol!! Will you be there?!
If you haven't signed up ?? https://t.co/TVUjBR6O52 #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/7f7RKrqCbO
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man continues to fight for Prairieville mobile home repairs
-
WATCH: Happy dwarf goats dance around in new sweaters
-
Deputies searching for suspects after vehicles burglaries in Ascension
-
Assumption deputies rock out to 90's hits in 'lip-sync' challenge
-
Metro Council to discuss filling Buddy Amoroso's seat