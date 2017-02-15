Arden Key taking time away from LSU football for 'personal reasons'

BATON ROUGE – Head coach Ed Orgeron announced Wednesday that Sophomore linebacker Arden Key has decided to take time away from football for “personal reasons.”

“We fully support Arden in his decision and look to welcoming him back home to the Tiger family at the appropriate time,” Orgeron said.

The university says Orgeron and Key will not have any further comment on the matter. Orgeron is asking fans and media to respect Key’s privacy.

Key was named a Freshman All-America by ESPN.com and 247Sports.com, as well as an SEC All-Freshman Team member in 2015.