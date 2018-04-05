Arden Key's comeback story: 'Your view of me is different now'

BATON ROUGE, LA - "Whoever picks me up if they need a pass rusher, I'm the problem solver and whoever passes me up? Shame on them."

Arden Key's game speaks for itself, but he wants to echo what we saw his sophomore season.

A dominate edge rusher with a school record 12 sacks, now trying to prove that he's still the same Arden who some called a top 10 pick a year ago.

"I don't understand it still to this day. The talent is still there if you watch the Ole Miss game and the Alabama game. You saw the saw the sophomore Arden Key starting to come back in."

When Arden takes the field, scouts take notice. But they also have questions, asking Arden about his past and why he left LSU?

But Key is now ready to put that in his rear view mirror and focus on his future in the NFL.

"Coming in, no one knew what was going on so they just threw their two cents in on what they think went down. A lot of the scouts view me differently before meeting me. But when I met them and told them the truth and the full honest truth and took full responsibility of those things then now they look at me in a different eye."

The truth is still yet to be told from Arden. He says he may tell that story one day on why he left, but one man who helped him on his comeback journey never left his side.

"That was about taking care of my family," said Ed Orgeron. "Anything he struggled with, I am convinced that it's over. Whoever gets Arden is going to get a tremendous player."

"He's somebody I can talk to. I can always pick up the phone and call him and talk about what I'm going through, we can talk it out. We rarely talk about football, the only time we talk about football is when we are in here, but outside of this we just talk about life and what I can do better."

Arden is hoping things continue to get better both on and off the field, waiting optimistically to hear his name called in the NFL draft.