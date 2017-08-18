Arden Key out for LSU season opener?

Baton Rouge - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said he doesn't expect rush linebacker Arden Key to be healthy enough to play in the Tigers opener on September 2nd against BYU in Houston.

Key has been recovering from shoulder surgery he underwent in May. Freshmen K'Lavon Chaisson or Ray Thornton could replace Key in the starting rotation if the disruptive force is unable to play.