Arden Key out for LSU season opener?

3 hours 1 minute 34 seconds ago Thursday, August 17 2017 Aug 17, 2017 August 17, 2017 11:27 PM August 17, 2017 in LSU Sports
Source: WBRZ Sports
By: Michael Cauble

Baton Rouge - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said he doesn't expect rush linebacker Arden Key to be healthy enough to play in the Tigers opener on September 2nd against BYU in Houston.

Key has been recovering from shoulder surgery he underwent in May.  Freshmen K'Lavon Chaisson or Ray Thornton could replace Key in the starting rotation if the disruptive force is unable to play. 

