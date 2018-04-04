Arden Key: 'I met them and told them the full, honest truth'

Baton Rouge, LA - Former LSU edge rusher Arden Key was the main attraction for LSU's Pro Day Wednesday morning with all 32 NFL teams in attendance.

After declining to run the 40-yard dash at the NFL combine in Indianapolis last month Key gave it a go at the Tigers annual pro day.

Key recorded 40-yard dash times of 4.89 and 4.91 seconds according to NFL Network draft expert Mike Mayock.

Despite shooting for a 4.6, Key said he wasn't at all worried about the slow time. Key said his main focus was the 10-yard split given that's more indicative of what an edge rusher will showcase.

“I felt like I was in shape. I showed them speed, flexibility, power, flipping the hips, athleticism, said Key. “I showed them sophomore Arden Key.”

Key addressed the media this afternoon and shared details of what the draft process has been like and discussed the latest of what NFL teams have questioned him about after he mysteriously took a league of absence last spring.

"Where was I in my league of absence? How did I gain all the weight? Things of that sort," said Key.

Although Key hasn't publicly announced why he left the team last spring, he did say he was 100 percent honest about what happened to NFL personnel.

"A lot of the scouts viewed me differently before meeting me,” Key said. “When I met them and told them the full, honest truth and took responsibility for those things, they now look at me with a different eye.”

Key also went on to say the New Orleans Saints have been one franchise that's expressed interest. The Saints and Key had dinner with the Saints before LSU's Pro Day and he also said he'll meet with the organization again before he fly outs to Cincinnati for another private meeting.

A private workout with the Saints is scheduled for April 18.

The NFL draft starts on April 26th in Dallas, Texas.